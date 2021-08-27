Hydrant replacement on Saturday to impact traffic, water services

Water crews with Public Works will be replacing a fire hydrant and valve at the corner of 4th Street South and 18th Avenue South on Saturday August 28.

As a result of the project, we will be turning off water service at 8:30am on Saturday, which will impact customers on the 400 block of 18th Avenue South and customers on the 1600 and 1700 block of 5th Street South. Water service will be turned off for most of the day Saturday.

The 400 block of 18th Avenue South will also be closed to traffic.

As with any construction around our water service, customers may notice discoloured water once service is restored. This is not a health concern. Please just run your cold water tap until water runs clear.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents while this project is completed.