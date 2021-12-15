2-hour Hwy. 3 closure near Elko moved to Dec. 16

Snowfall forced the rescheduling of planned rock blasting next to the highway

The rock cut site, 4.5km east of Elko on Hwy. 3 where rock blasting and removal will take place on Dec. 16 2021. (Image courtesy of Google Street View)

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has delayed the planned closure of Hwy. 3 near Elko until Thursday, Dec. 16.

The highway will be closed in both directions next to the rock cut, 4.5km east of Elko on Thursday for up to 2 hours during a 4-hour window between 10am and 2pm, to allow for rock blasting for material to be used in flood repair work in the Elk Valley.

After then, the road will have reduced traffic capacity, with 15-minute closures with a single lane alternating traffic pattern up until 5pm the same day.

In a release on Wednesday Dec. 15, Mainroad said weather on Tuesday Dec. 14 forced them to reschedule the closure.

The southern portions of the Elk Valley had a snowfall warning for Dec. 14, with snow falling throughout the day.

Motorised are reminded to pay attention to and respect road workers and signage warning of closures.

