Sparwood man Brady Foy is wanted by the Elk Valley RCMP. (Image courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)

Sparwood man Brady Foy is wanted by the Elk Valley RCMP. (Image courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)

Hunt for stolen property leads to manhunt in South Country

RCMP happened across a wanted man near Jaffray on June 1

RCMP officers investigating the theft of fire department equipment happened across a wanted man in the South Country last week, triggering a small-scale manhunt in the Rock Creek area near Jaffray.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, officers from the Cranbrook detachment were following up on a tip from a member of public about a camp on Crown Land on June 1 when they came across a second, unrelated camp with two men taking shelter there.

The officers took note of “four high end bikes about the campsite, the lawful possession of which appeared incongruent with the lifestyle of the camp occupants,” started asking questions about the bikes, and soon discovered they had a wanted man.

The man, who was later identified as 33-year-old Sparwood resident Brady Foy, is wanted for possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, assault, and failing to comply with a release order.

While being interviewed on June 1, Foy gave a false name and then took off on foot into the forest when the name was being run by an officer.

A police dog was sent in after Foy after he refused to respond to commands. Officers lost sight of the dog, Denim, but heard commotion in the forest. Denim returned to the officers a few minutes later with blood from an unknown source on his face. It isn’t known whether Foy was injured by his interaction with Denim. The dog was uninjured.

Police officers from Cranbrook, the BC Highway Patrol and the Cranbrook Indigenous Police Service were then called to the area to locate Foy, but he was not located despite extensive efforts.

Police took custody of the stolen property in the camp Foy was found in.

The Elk Valley RCMP said in their release that reports of a stabbing in the area were incorrect, and that the police dog was uninjured, and no officers were stabbed.

Local RCMP continue to search for Foy in the wider area. He is described as a Caucasian male who is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

In addition to the previously listed reasons for the RCMP’s interest in Foy, he is now wanted for fleeing from police.

“If located, please do not apprehend this person yourself,” said RCMP Cpl Debra Katerenchuk.

“Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Brady Shane FOY is urged to contact their local police or if necessary 911. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

Police are yet to locate the stolen fire department equipment.

READ MORE: RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
U.S. approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab panned by experts
Next story
Dark day: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(File photo)
WildSafeBC: How to be cougar and bear safe while using the area’s trails

Outdoor enthusiasts of Cranbrook and Kimberley and their surrounding areas are fortunate… Continue reading

Sparwood man Brady Foy is wanted by the Elk Valley RCMP. (Image courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)
Hunt for stolen property leads to manhunt in South Country

RCMP happened across a wanted man near Jaffray on June 1

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Barry Coulter helped Cranbrook and B.C. mark GoByBike Week
Celebrating GoByBike Week in Cranbrook

May 31-June 6 was GoByBike Week in Cranbrook and B.C.

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Most Read