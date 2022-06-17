Hundreds of Freemasons to celebrate 150th anniversary of Grand Lodge in Kimberley this July

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Grand Lodge of BC and Yukon the Annual Communication will be held for the first time in the East Kootenay, bringing hundreds of Freemasons and their families to Kimberley on June 24 and 25.

The Grand Lodge of British Columbia and Yukon will host its Annual Communication at the Kimberley Conference Centre on June 24-25, bringing hundreds of Freemasons and their families from around B.C. and other provinces and states to Kimberley.

This is a momentous occasion this year as not only is it the first time this yearly event will be held in the East Kootenays, but this year also marks the 150th anniversary of the foundation of the Grand Lodge of British Columbia and the Yukon.

This Annual Communication is to be hosted by the Masonic Lodges of Kimberley/Cranbrook, the Elk Valley, Creston, Invermere and Golden.

“Kimberley has a great conference venue, it’s a world class destination, the town itself is welcoming and there are so many activities in the area to allow families to extend their stay,” said organizing committee chair David Butt. “We are very pleased to welcome all participants to this beautiful region of our province and hope they will enjoy the many attractions we have to offer.”

Freemasonry has its roots in Cranbrook all the way back in 1900, with Kimberley establishing shortly after in 1910, Golden in 1887, Creston 1908, Invermere 1903 and Fernie in 1908.

To learn more about Freemasonry visit https://beginyou.bcy.ca/ and for more information on this event specifically, call 250-489-0439.