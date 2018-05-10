Riverside Drive in Grand Forks on Thursday morning. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hundreds evacuated in Grand Forks area as flood waters continue to rise

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,200 residents have now been evacuated from properties across the Boundary, and more is in store throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, according to the RDKB.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information comes in.

On Thursday morning, 517 properties in Beaverdell, Westbridge, Carmi, the Christian Valley and the North Fork-Burrell and Hummingbird Bridge areas were ordered to evacuate. That represents nearly 1,200 residents.

https://www.grandforksgazette.ca/local-news/evacuating-you-home-heres-what-to-do/

It is expected that many of the alerts issued last night, for 779 properties (1,558 people) could be transitioned to evacuation orders throughout the day Thursday.

An alert means residents should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, while an order is a legal notice requiring residents to leave immediately and check in with Emergency Social Services.

There are two evacuation centres set up and currently staff by Red Cross volunteers in the Boundary.

West Boundary residents can attend the Midway Community Centre at 692 7th Street in Midway. In Grand Forks, emergency evacuation services have been set up at the Grand Forks Curling Club at 7230 21st Street.

To reach the Emergency Operations Centre, call 1-888-747-9119 or 250-442-3628.

Resources are also available at the Post Office in Grand Forks, at rdkb.com and at @RDKB_Emergency on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Just Posted

Hundreds evacuated as flood waters continue to rise

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

Petition started to install traffic light at Jim Smith/HWY 3 intersection

71 signatures collected on first day

Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

New playground installed at Idlewild Park

More projects on the go this spring and summer as park rehabilitation continues.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Most Read