Microplastic particles from polar fleece fabrics agitated in a household washing machine. (Credit: Monique Raap)

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Humans unknowingly eat spiders, calories and now, according to a new University of Victoria study, they’re eating micro-plastics.

According to the study, humans are consuming tens of thousands of plastic particles per year, a problem they say requires further research to understand the potential health impacts.

Microplastics are pieces of plastic under five millimetres in diameter — smaller than a sesame seed — that come from the degradation of larger plastic products or the shedding of particles from water bottles, plastic packaging and synthetic clothes.

READ ALSO: Salmon, whales ingest microplastic: study

The particles can easily sneak into our bodies undetected through the food we eat or the air we breathe.

Kieran Cox, a marine biology PhD candidate in UVic Biologist Francis Juanes’ lab, says human reliance on plastic packaging and food processing methods is a growing problem.

“Our research suggests microplastics will continue to be found in the majority — if not all — of items intended for human consumption,” says Cox. “We need to reassess our reliance on synthetic materials and alter how we manage them to change our relationship with plastics.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ucluelet Aquarium surveying spread and threat of microplastic

Reviewing 26 previous studies and analyzing the amount of micro-plastic in fish, shellfish, sugars, salts, alcohol, water and air, which accounted for 15 per cent of Americans’ caloric intake. Through analyzing the amounts of foods people ate, based on their age, sex and dietary recommendations, Cox and his team were able to estimate that a person’s average micro-plastic consumption is between 70,000 and 121,000 particles per year and rising for those who drank bottled water closer to 100,000.

The majority of research to date has focused on seafood, but the new study indicates a significant amount of the plastic humans consume may be in the air we breathe or water we drink. More research is needed on microplastic levels in our foods — particularly major food groups like beef, poultry, dairy and grains — in order to understand health impacts and the broader problem of plastic pollution, says Cox.

The study, co-authored by scientists at UVic, Hakai Institute and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, was supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Liber Ero Foundation.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kieran Cox is among a team of UVic researchers conducting a study that suggests humans are unknowingly consuming tens of thousands of plastic particles per year. (Credit: Kieran Cox)

Previous story
Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope
Next story
1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

Just Posted

Local group says city turned down arena sublease agreement

City responds and says it has not turned down any offers to bring a franchise to the area

Rockies Rowing successful at Delta regatta

Three rowers from Rockies Rowing Club had personal bests at the Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta

On the road to a high-seas cocaine seizure off Costa Rica

The HMCS Yellowknife, whose crew features a Cranbrook-raised sailor, was busy this spring

Canadian comic legend Derek Edwards in Cranbrook Friday

Edwards is a year and a half into his Alls I’m Saying tour

Win streak continues for Bandits alumni in annual game

The Sr. Cranbrook Bandits faced off against their alumni on the weekend, losing 5-3 in nine innings

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Derek Hayes charts the development of the British Columbia via… Continue reading

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Most Read