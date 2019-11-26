Lord Byng Secondary School. (Google Maps)

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

A human rights complaint has been filed against the Vancouver School Board for their handling of a racist video in which a student made a bomb threat against black students.

Marie Tate of the BC Community Alliance said the group filed the complaint this week after nearly a year of what it calls inadequate action by the school board in response to a video uploaded by a Lord Byng Secondary Student.

The video was uploaded to Facebook in November 2018, and showed a white student using racist slurs and issuing a bomb threat. Tate said the school board initially suspended the student for three days, and only increased the suspension to five weeks around December 2018.

The student was transferred out of the school, but Tate said multiple black students have left the school as a result of how Lord Byng handled the issue.

In an email, the school board said it could not discuss the students affected by the Lord Byng incident due to privacy reasons, but said it was being addressed with a “balance of discipline and restorative steps.”

Tate described much of what the school has done as “damage control.”

The school board stated that they’ve “worked with the community” to educate students on anti-racism, provide counselling, “individualized support plans” and by creating a Byng Secondary Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

“Our schools welcome all students, regardless of race, colour, religion, sexual orientation and diverse needs. We are committed to fostering safe and caring schools that promote mutual respect and safe, inclusive, equitable, and welcoming school environments,” the email stated.

Lord Byng did hold assemblies about discrimination, but Tate said parents of the affected students have told her the school has done little to support them.

“This was a bomb threat, it’s big deal and it wasn’t handled as such,” Tate said.

She said filing the human rights complaint was the last straw, citing other racist incidents like alleged racist graffiti.

Tate said while the focus has largely been on what’s happened to the student who made the threats, that’s not the point of the complaint.

“We don’t want to be people that are complaining, we want to help the Vancouver School Board have better policies so the next time something like this happens, they are prepared,” she said.

The Vancouver School Board said it has not yet received formal notification of the human rights complaint.

Most Read