Human remains found near Invermere are that of woman missing since 2019

One month after discovery, the body has been identified

Columbia Valley RCMP have confirmed that human remains found near Invermere in early November are that of a woman who had been missing since 2019.

On November 9, 2021, Columbia Valley RCMP got a report about the discovery of human remains on the bank of Toby Creek near Invermere.

RCMP say they worked closely with the BC Coroners Service to identify the person.

“Sadly, on December 4, 2021, it was confirmed the remains were that of a 77-year-old woman who had been reported missing from Invermere in 2019,” RCMP said in a press release.

Cpl. Gendron-Fafard of Columbia Valley RCMP says that officers from the detachment have been in contact with the women’s family to update them.

“Our thoughts are with them as they grieve her loss,” said Cpl. Gendron-Fafard. “They have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Criminality is not believed to be a factor, according to RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing a full investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the woman died.


