Human remains found in wooded area of Surrey; forensics team investigating

Human remains have been found in a Cloverdale-area neighbourhood, with Surrey RCMP reporting that the forensics team has been called to the scene.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon at around 12:40 p.m., police responded to a report of human remains found in an empty lot in a wooded area in the 19000 block of Fraser Highway.

“Police are working to identify the deceased individual and will be liaising with coroner to find the possible cause of death. At this time it is too early to determine whether or not criminality is a factor,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha told Peace Arch News.

The Integrated Forensic Identification Services has been called to further the investigation, with the area closed off to residents.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.

