Huckleberry harvesting restricted to protect grizzly bear habitat

The Province is restricting commercial-scale huckleberry harvesting to protect grizzly bear habitat in the Kootenay Boundary region.

From July 15, 2018, to Oct. 15, 2018, commercial-scale picking of huckleberries is prohibited in some areas of the Kootenay Boundary region, including Monk Creek, Little Moyie, Kid Creek, Iron Creek/Sand Creek, and Sportsman Ridge/Upper Flathead River.

Maps identifying the closed areas are available online: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/kootenay/eco/access.htm

These areas have been identified as critical foraging zones for grizzly bears and other wildlife species. These areas are of high traditional value to First Nations.

Traditionally, the huckleberry harvest was limited to First Nations sustenance and household use. The recent increase in commercial-scale huckleberry harvesting in the Kootenays has resulted in conflicts with grizzly bear foraging areas and damaged habitat, particularly where mechanical harvesting devices are used.

The criteria defining commercial-scale harvesting includes:

– harvest or possession of huckleberries exceeding 10 litres per person, per season;

– use of mechanical pickers, or any device other than hand-picking; and/or

– harvest of any amount of huckleberries for the purpose of resale.