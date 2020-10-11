Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

How to celebrate Thanksgiving, Halloween safely in Cranbrook

Businesses and organizations have come up with alternative ways to celebrate this fall season

Although halloween and Thanksgiving will look different this year, Cranbrook organizations and businesses are coming up with alternative ways to celebrate safely.

The B.C. CDC recently released their tips for a COVID-safe fall including thanksgiving and halloween celebrations.

As Black Press reported on October 5, the CDC says that children can trick-or-treat this year as long as they take the appropriate precautions, including looking for candy only in their neighbourhood, instead of travelling across communities. Trick-or-treating in malls is not recommended, and groups are asked to stay small. The CDC advises that kids use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before and after having a treat. Wearing a non-medical mask that covers the mouth and nose is recommended, although health officials warned against wearing a second, costume mask on top.

Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP says the local detachment will be patrolling for the safety of the kids on Halloween.

The Cranbrook Downtown Business Association, which typically hosts a downtown trick-or-treat every year, has announced the event won’t be taking place this October.

In an online post, Downtown Cranbrook said they feel that encouraging hundreds of people to come downtown at the same time is not appropriate right now.

“We are disappointed and sure you are too. Let’s hope next year is a go,” said the group. “Please continue to support all local businesses and we will all get through this together and will be a closer, happier community as a result.”

One of Fort Steele’s most anticipated events every year is the Spooktacular. They are not able to host the event this year because of COVID-19, but have put together a virtual Spooktacular event that takes place over the next three weeks.

Each Monday Fort Steele will announce a new challenge and participants have until the following Friday to enter.

To enter, tag @fortsteeleheritagetown and use the hashtag related to the challenge. If you wish to not post a video or photo online, you can submit them to marketing@fortsteele.bc.ca.

There will be a winner each week and they are working with local businesses to put together prize baskets. The contest is open to all ages and abilities.

Fort Steele has closed to the public for the remainder of the season but they are offering programs for small groups. The list of programs includes ghost tours, animal husbandry, cocktails, blacksmithing, leather making, tin smithing and a tour of the Lambi House.

For more information on their private programs, contact Fort Steele at 250-417-6000 or email them at info@fortsteele.bc.ca.

The Cranbrook Farmer’s Market will be hosting a special Spooktacular Halloween Market on Saturday, October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their outdoor location on 10th Street South by Rotary Park.

Families can trick-or-treat at the vendor stalls while also shopping for locally made, baked and grown goods. Treats have been provided by Save-On-Foods.

There are COVID-19 modifications in place including only allowing limited numbers of people into the market at one time, sanitizing stations, and market staff is encourage everyone to wear a mask.

There is also a fall harvest market coming up on Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., where you can find nearly everything you need for your Thanksgiving dinner, grown or raised locally.

The B.C. CDC recommends that people gathering for Thanksgiving stick to their pandemic bubble of six people or fewer and try to stay outdoors whenever possible. The CDC also recommends that those serving Thanksgiving meals avoid offering a buffet-style dinner and avoid sharing plates and drinks.

With files from Katya Slepian/Black Press.


