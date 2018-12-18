Denim, with Police Dog Services, recently helped Cranbrook RCMP track down a suspect and stolen packages. Photo courtesy Cst. Katie Forgeron/Cranbrook RCMP

How the Grinch did not steal Christmas

Cranbrook RCMP recover stolen packages thanks to the help of Denim with Police Dog Services

It’s the time of year where people are running around to do their Christmas shopping, which sometimes means leaving presents in a vehicle that can tempt the wayward suspect into ruining the holiday spirit.

The Cranbrook RCMP recently dealt with a case where packages were stolen out of a truck outside Cranbrook, however, the story has a happy ending thanks to the help of a special four-legged police member.

Hear the tale of how the Grinch did not steal Christmas this year, as told by Cst. Katie Forgeron:

Every Cranbrookian down in Cranbrook liked Christmas a lot.

But the Grinch west of Cranbrook did not.

And I think that by now we might know the reason

The Grinch hated Christmas and the whole Christmas Season

Was it the presents and packages tied up with bows?

Was it the singing? The food? Or do we really know?

The Grinch found a truck that was loaded with presents

He hid all the items… does that make any sense?

Then along comes our hero, the four legged kind

No, not Max with his antler, but Denim, our new mastermind.

Now if you recall from several years ago

Denim located travellers bound for San Francisco

This time like the other Denim would not be denied

He searched and he scoured the whole countryside.

The trail that he followed led him to gold

Loads and loads of packages meant to be sold.

It took him two days to find all the boxes

(He may have been sidetracked by a couple of foxes).

But find them he did, our hero named Denim

Now returning the packages will be done in the interim.

The Grinch was located and spent time in jail

Until poor little Max could come up with his bail.

Once again this Christmas season Denim came and saved the day

Now the packages are being delivered, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

So when opening your presents wrapped nicely under the tree

Think of Denim and his handler, who saved Christmas merrily!

• If anyone is missing a package, RCMP suggest contacting the delivery company first, before going to police.

