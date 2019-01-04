Only a red-and-white sign remains on the post outside the White Rock KFC Thursday afternoon. The longstanding bucket was removed Thursday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

The iconic rotating KFC bucket – reportedly one of the last still standing – is no more in the community of White Rock.

The giant red-and-white bin outside of the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise on Johnson Road was removed Thursday, leaving just the pole where the bucket had perched.

A KFC spokesperson reached at the company’s headquarters in Louisville, Ky., could not comment as to why it was removed.

However, a passerby told Black Press Media that a worker at the scene said the bucket was removed because of safety concerns.

