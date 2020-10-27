City Hall in Cranbrook.

Housing study identifies shifting demographics in Cranbrook

Gaps in Cranbrook’s housing stock include shifting demographics and a mismatch of the types of housing available compared to the housing needs of the community, according to a consultant report presented to city council on Monday night.

Jada Basi, who presented the report on behalf of City Spaces Consulting, told council that seniors have limited options for downsizing, low-income households are challenged to afford average rents, many apartment buildings in the city are reaching end of life, and the city’s rental stock has a disproportionate number of 3/4-bedroom units, while lacking 1/2-bedroom units.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency, from my mind, has magnified the housing issues, so vulnerable populations are even more vulnerable than they were and persons who might have been living paycheque to paycheque might have lost some of their wages, and as a result, are experiencing housing issues as well,” Basi said.

“…It’s really magnified issues that were already there that sometimes would have otherwise been hidden.”

Basi’s report projects a population growth of approximately 29,000 in the Cranbrook area by 2030, as seniors and ‘empty-nesters’ take on a larger proportion of the city’s demographics, indicating a need for increased housing options for seniors.

In terms of the city’s housing stock, single-detached homes make up 63 per cent, apartments fewer than five-storeys make up 15 per cent, townhouses make up six per cent, duplexes make up five per cent, and secondary suites make up three per cent. An additional seven per cent of homes are classified as mobile homes, according to the report.

Breaking down some Statistics Canada and census figures pertaining to Cranbrook, the study identified 40 per cent of renters spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing costs, as compared to 11 per cent of homeowners who meet the same threshold.

The report also identified core housing need — households spending more than 30 per cent pre-tax income for shelter, live-in crowded conditions or live in a home that requires major repairs. Based on 2016 data, 29 per cent of renters in Cranbrook are in core housing need, while a further 11 per cent were identified as in extreme housing need, due to spending 50 per cent of income on housing costs.

In comparison, only four per cent of homeowners were considered in core housing need, spending more than 30 per cent on housing costs while two per cent of homeowners were considered in extreme core housing need, spending nearly half of their income on housing costs.

Data from the a point-in-time homeless count was also considered which was conducted by the province this year in Cranbrook. The count identified 63 people experiencing homelessness, an increase of 117 per cent from two years ago.

Of those counted, barriers to housing included high rent costs, low income and poor housing conditions.

Projecting population growth and demographic shifts, the report estimates that 430 housing units are going to be needed over the next decade, consisting of one, two, three, four-bedroom units.

Particular housing gaps include a permanent year-round emergency shelter, transitional housing, supportive housing, social housing and low-end market rental housing. Additional gaps include market rental housing and affordable home ownership, particularly for those who are struggling to save for a down payment.

“To address housing needs and gaps, it really does take a multi-sector approach and not one organization or entity can do it alone,” Basi said, listing off engagement opportunities between local, provincial and federal levels of government, along with non-profit organizations and developers.

However, she added that some housing related initiatives are already underway in Cranbrook, such as the development of a secondary suite policy, the Broadstreet apartment and townhouse development on Innes Ave and the new student housing buddings on the College of the Rockies campus.

“I was really pleased to see the recent housing projects and proposals in the city that I think are quite positive steps,” Basi said. “…all together they help address different parts of the housing continuum.”

Moving forward, Basi will conduct a capacity-building workshop with city staff, as the city has opportunities to support, encourage or facilitate the development of housing within the community.

Considerations include policy measures such as building partnerships with non-profits, private developers, and the Columbia Basin Trust, housing agreements between property owners and governments, downtown revitalization that includes a residential component and upgrading aging infrastructure.

Additional regulatory measures centred on updating zoning bylaws, adding secondary suites (something already underway), allowing detached accessory dwelling units, expediting affordable housing applications, and reviewing administration’s development procedures.

The report was funded in part by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), which contributed a $30,000 grant towards the study, as part of a new provincial requirement mandating municipalities across the province produce a detailed housing report.

Councillor Wayne Price said city council was told Cranbrook was experiencing a housing ‘crisis’ in 2018, as elected officials have grappled with a number of zoning amendments and project approvals.

“At that time, I think council has taken action to support all levels of housing development within the city since then, so this report is very timely; it’s come along right after that [crisis] was identified,” Price said. “I think council will start addressing it immediately and I think you’ll find, in very short order, the majority of these issues will be taken care of within a year and a half, I would bet.

“I think the only shortcoming we may have is the seniors downsizing. All the other levels you’ve mentioned here, we’re well on our way of addressing these.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR
Next story
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

City Hall in Cranbrook.
Housing study identifies shifting demographics in Cranbrook

Gaps in Cranbrook’s housing stock include shifting demographics and a mismatch of… Continue reading

File photo
Two arrested near Creston after allegedly fleeing U.S. border agents in Idaho

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

With classrooms equipped with specialty broadcast equipment, College of the Rockies faculty members like Kevil Szol, Electrician instructor, are able to create virtual classrooms for their students. (COTR file)
College of the Rockies to continue virtual classes during winter semester

A full slate of programs are offered online, blended with face to face learning

Neighbourly Northern Flicker and friend drop by for a visit. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part V: The East Kootenay birds of autumn

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the spring, summer and fall of 2020. Part V.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

Most Read