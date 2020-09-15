Truck and trailer used by the suspect to steal approximately $230,000 worth of beef from JBS meat packing plant. Photo supplied by Brooks RCMP.

Hot tubs and meat: Alberta RCMP investigating heists by trucks with bogus papers

Truck that hauled away the spas was also identified as Transport Pascal Charland from Chateauguay, RCMP say

Mounties in Alberta are trying to find a transport truck operating under a bogus business name that picked up $230,000 worth of beef then disappeared.

RCMP say suspicions were raised Aug. 30 when a truck that was subcontracted to haul a full load of beef from the JBS meat packing plant in Brooks, east of Calgary, to the United States failed to make its delivery.

Officers say it was later determined that the truck was operating under fraudulent documents and the phoney name of Transport Pascal Charland out of Chateauguay, Que.

Earlier this month, RCMP in central Alberta said seven hot tubs were stolen from an Arctic Spas manufacturing site in Thorsby, southwest of Edmonton.

Mounties said the truck that hauled away the spas was also identified as Transport Pascal Charland from Chateauguay.

Cpl. Robert Harms says police are investigating whether the two crimes are related.

“There’s definitely some similarities,” he said Monday.

Police said the truck that took the meat was described as burgundy-coloured with a large bunk. It was pulling a white refrigerated, enclosed trailer.

The driver is described as a tall Caucasian male with short brown hair, slightly balding with a heavy build.

The truck in the hot tub heist, meanwhile, is a white Volvo with a sleeper that was pulling a newer-looking flat deck.

Police say that driver was described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, standing five feet six inches tall, with short brown hair and an unshaven face.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another strong month for East and West Kootenay real estate sales

Just Posted

Another strong month for East and West Kootenay real estate sales

August numbers report a total of 426 residential unit sales recorded by the Multiple Listing Service in August, a rise of 33.5 per cent from the previous year.

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Panoramic sign taken from Rails to Trails

Sign went missing last week

Cranbrook RCMP investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 55-year-old man

One person is currently in police custody

RDEK provides $75,000 in provincial funding to Salvation Army, food banks

The funding is part of a provincial program aimed at supporting workers in the forestry industry

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

Most Read