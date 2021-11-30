Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

crime

Previous story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline
Next story
British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Just Posted

Pictured are Anne and Randy Holden, the new Ministers at the Cranbrook Salvation Army. They are pictured at the Cranbrook Save On Foods, where one of several Salvation Army kettles are located. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Salvation Army red kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Tamarack Mall in Cranbrook is preparing for Santa’s arrival on December 11. (Photo courtesy of Chloe Einboden)
Santa returns to Tamarack Centre on December 11th

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

Andrew Boden with a copy of his newly released book, “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” a counterfactual history of Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)
An alternative history of Cranbrook