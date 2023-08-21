Horsethief Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alert rescinded for Panorama Area

Some Evacuation Alerts around the Horsethief Creek fire near Invermere have been rescinded. BC Wildfire file

Some good news on the fire front, as the Regional District of East Kootenay has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the Horsethief Creek wildfire near Panorama.

the alert issued for the 926 properties on Panorama and TobyCreek Road southwest of Lillian Lake has been lifted.

“With the hard work of the BC Wildfire crews and the passage of the challenging cold front, the BC Wildfire Service have determined it is safe to lift the Alert for these 926 dwellings” says Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We are grateful to all the individuals on the front lines and behind the scenes from BC Wildfire Service who have been working to protect the residents and the properties in the area of the Horsethief Creek wildfire through incredibly difficult conditions.”

However the Alert for Lake Enid, Bear Mountain and Horsethief Creek areas remains in effect, reflecting the need to protect the public in areas where fire suppression activities are ongoing.

The Horsethief Creek fire is currently estimated to be 3,918.5 hectares in size and originated approximately 7 kilometres north of Panorama Mountain Resort and 10 kilometres west of Invermere. Although this alert has been rescinded, Duczek says it’s still important for all residents in the region to remain aware and prepared. “Conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as the Fire Danger Rating remains High to Extreme in our region.”

You can find updated information on all alerts and orders at www.redk.ba.ca



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

