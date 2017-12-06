David Michael Jeff, 67, is still missing after he evacuated from Williams Lake on Saturday, July 15. Angie Mindus photo

Hope fades in finding vulnerable B.C. wildfire evacuee

A 67-year-old Williams Lake man has not been seen or heard from in four months since evacuating to Kamloops

Now that winter has arrived, a homelessness worker in Williams Lake said his hope is dimming that David Michael Jeff is OK.

“I was hoping once winter arrived that David would tap in somewhere and connect with someone,” said Wayne Lucier, who works with Canadian Mental Health Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake. “I don’t think someone would be letting him stay with them this long without letting somebody know.”

Jeff, 67, was among the residents of Williams Lake who were evacuated on Saturday, July 15. He was last seen in Kamloops on Aug. 4.

One of the people who saw Jeff in Kamloops during the evacuation was Ollie Martens.

“He was standing about a block from the main emergency centre,” Martens said. “I said ‘hi David’ and he had that little grin of his that is just his.”

Martens volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul and enjoyed serving Jeff soup in Boitanio Park on Sundays.

“He is our lovable friend,” she said. “We gave him mitts constantly because he would lose them all the time, but he is one of those types of people who has to handle things on their own terms.”

Lucier said the “sad part” is CMHA had to let someone else move into Jeff’s apartment at Jubilee Place in Williams Lake where he had been living since April 2015.

Jubilee Place is a 33-unit transitional housing facility that opened in 2010 at a former motel that specifically houses people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“His Old Age Pension money is still coming in and we don’t know how long we can keep that going, but if we stop them it would take a long time to get it started up again,” Lucier said.

Esk’etemc Chief Charlene Belleau organized a large search party for Jeff in Kamloops, that eventually moved to Kelowna based on a possible sighting of Jeff there.

Belleau said Tuesday she has heard nothing new about him.

Jeff is described as Aboriginal, standing five feet and five inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Staff and patrons of the local rink and pool complex in Williams Lake said they miss seeing Jeff, who regularly spent time at the complex to stay out of the elements, and enjoyed watching hockey.

Previous story
Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc to begin treatment for leukemia
Next story
Dog license renewal notices in the mail

Just Posted

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Calgary Olympic bid should not include Lake Louise: Stetski

Plans for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Olympic winter games should… Continue reading

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Most Read