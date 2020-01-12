Protesters wave flags that read “Hong Kong Independence” during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. More than a thousand people attended a Sunday rally in Hong Kong to urge people and governments abroad to support the territory’s pro-democracy movement and oppose China’s ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Hong Kong rally seeks voting rights, international support

Some are looking at how life is in Taiwan

More than a thousand people attended a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday to urge people and governments abroad to support the city’s pro-democracy movement and oppose China’s ruling Communist Party.

Representatives of allied activist groups from Canada, Europe and Taiwan made remarks and led the attendees in chants of “Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!”

Speakers also celebrated the results of Saturday’s presidential election in Taiwan that saw the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen voted to a second term in a landslide.

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, have driven home to many in Taiwan the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian mainland China.

“The Taiwanese demonstrated how peaceful it could be if we have democracy,” said rally organizer Ventus Lau.

“And we have to understand the Taiwanese fought hard in previous decades so that they can have this power today,” Lau said. “So if we want to have democracy like them, we need to fight hard and to continue our fight with the Communist Party.”

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. Under the framework of “one country, two systems,” the city enjoys greater democratic rights than those on the mainland, but protesters say those freedoms have been steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A 20-year-old student at the rally with the surname Lee said Hong Kong citizens should have the right to choose their leader.

“The current chief executive (Carrie Lam) is not elected by all Hong Kong citizens,” Lee said. “So even though Hong Kong citizens want the chief executive to resign or do anything, the chief executive can just ignore our voices, and just listen to what Beijing said.”

Universal suffrage is among the five demands protesters are advocating, along with an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

READ MORE: Pro-democracy camp wins Hong Kong elections in landslide victory

Alice Fung, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More shippers and shipping companies promise to avoid Arctic routes
Next story
Erroneous nuclear alert issued during training exercise, Ont. government says

Just Posted

Pools closed at Fairmont, Radium

No timeline to indicate when both locations will reopen

Local mayors, RDEK area directors meet with Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP drops in on regional district meeting for post-election introduction

Odorous gases venting at Skookumchuck mill after mechanical failure

Air quality is being monitored as repairs are expected to wrap up by Monday, according to statement

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 3

Environment Canada says Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass could receive 25 centimetres

Invermere man soars with help from Angel Flight East Kootenay

Volunteer flights take regional patients to Kelowna for medical appointments

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read