A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Burnaby on Saturday evening, RCMP announced at a press conference Monady (May 10).

Ahmed Tahir, 20, has been charged in the homicide of one 19-year-old man in fatal shooting linked to the Lower Mainland’s ongoing gang violence problem. Another man, who police said was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, was also injured.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) Asst. Comm. Manny Mann said Saturday night’s homicide was yet another “brazen daylight shooting.”

Supt. Dwayne McDonald, head of E Division, spoke to Sunday afternoon’s fatal shooting at Vancouver International Airport.

“The suspects, as they left the scene, were engaged by members of the Richmond RCMP and shot at the responding police vehicles,” he said. “For obvious reasons concerning public safety and the impact that returning fire… the members had to pull back from that pursuit.

He defended Richmond RCMP’s decision to stop pursuing the suspects’ vehicle.

“When criminals commit crimes, they don’t play by the rules. They don’t obey the speed limit, they don’t stop for police and they drive at high, reckless speeds in order to get away,” McDonald said.

Supt. Dave Chauhan, head of the Integrated Investigative Homicide Team, said that the man killed in the airport shooting was Karman Grewal. Grewal was identified by Surrey RCMP in 2017 as a man to avoid for his links to gang conflict.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP release photos of five intended victims in recent shootings

Mann said he couldn’t get into specifics about which gangs were involved in which recent shootings.

“Over the years as these gang conflicts have continued there’s been more and more groups being formed which has resulted in more conflict, in more people being involved,” he said, adding that recent years have seen a worrying trend of more youth involved in organized crime.

McDonald said he understood that Lower Mainland residents are fearful after days of high-profile violence in their communities and sought to assure them.

“We have faced multiple shootings and murders in the last couple days in the Lower Mainland,” McDonald said. He assured residents that all levels of policing are “committed to your safety.”

He said that police chiefs are meeting with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to talk strategy in the ongoing gang wars.

B.C. gang problem

