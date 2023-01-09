Surrey

Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Surrey RCMP say three believed to be members of same family

Homicide investigators have been called after three people were found dead in a Surrey home Monday (Jan. 9).

Surrey RCMP say officers attended a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood shortly after noon. Police say they found three deceased persons inside the home located in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. They are believed to be part of the same family.

No one else was located at the property, police say.

Black Press Media is en route to the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

crime

Previous story
Fishing for answers: who gets to fish for B.C. salmon in the future?
Next story
B.C. senior tracks his shrinking environmental impact for over a decade

Just Posted

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up a 4-1 win against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Jan 6. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks Twitter
Bucks’ win streak snapped on three-game road trip

t
Summit gets $10-a-day daycare for Cranbrook and Kimberley