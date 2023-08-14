Hometown for Hunger event raises $7K for Salvation Army food programs

Over $7,000 was raised in support of the Salvation Army’s local food programs through the annual Hometown for Hunger event hosted by Denham Ford last week.

The proceeds will be permanently invested into the StellerVista Credit Union Endowment Fund, which is held by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR).

Every year, in perpetuity, that fund provides grants in support Salvation Army food programs in Cranbrook.

Each week, the local Salvation Army food programs provide approximately 325 soup kitchen meals, 125 meals delivered to shut-ins, and 625 school lunches, with the need in the community continuing to grow.

“A huge thank you to everyone who makes this event a continuous success, year after year,” said Steve Zsillei, the event organizer with Denham Ford. “Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and everyone who donated.”

For the 2023 event, Denham Ford and StellarVista Credit Union each generously matched donations up to $1,000. In addition, Sandor Rentals and Snap-On Tools also made major donations to the event.

Major Rick Robins, with the Salvation Army, attended the event and took a turn on the dunk tank.

“We at The Salvation Army want to thank you for partnering with us in helping the most vulnerable in the community of Cranbrook and surrounding area,” said Robins. “Thank you for helping us give hope in the community today and every day. God Bless.”

Jean-Ann Debreceni is one StellerVista Credit Union Directors who helped to establish the endowment fund.

“As part of our on-going community support, StellerVista Credit Union is honoured to have established this endowment,” Debreceni said. “Thanks to Hometown for Hunger’s annual contributions as well as on-going donations from our credit union and community members, our fund’s annual grant has grown from $500 a few years ago to over $5,000 in 2023!”

Food and refreshments were provided by Mr. Mike’s, Flippin’ Crêpes, Mama’s Dumplings, Ding Dong’s Mini-Donuts, Hungry Eh!, and Domino’s Pizza throughout the event, and attendees enjoyed the free entertainment from the dunk tank and the Timbit eating contest.

“There’s still time to donate to this year’s Hometown for Hunger event,” said Lynnette Wray CFKR Executive Director. “We have several options for individuals and businesses to make a tax-receiptable charitable donation.”

Options for donating include the following:

Cheque: Made out to “CFKR”, noting “Hometown For Hunger” in the memo, including the donor’s email address and phone number, Mailed to CFKR at Box 242, Cranbrook, BC, V1C 4H8 or delivered to the CFKR office in the Ground Floor Coworking Space at 131 7th Ave. S., Cranbrook

E-Transfer: to Lynnette.Wray@CFKRockies.ca, Including “Hometown for Hunger” in the notes, as well as the donor’s email address, mailing address, and phone number

Cash: Delivered to the CFKR office in the Ground Floor Coworking Space at 131 7th Ave. S., Cranbrook.

Credit card donations via the following link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/91146

Employer-Matching Donation Programs — ask your employer if they have a program to match their employees’ charitable donations. This is a quick and easy way to potentially double the value of your donation. For example, CFKR has an active account with Benevity, a service that many companies use for their employer-matching donation programs.

