Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

No injuries reported as a result of the incident, police still on scene

Clearwater RCMP remain on the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting at a residence in the Davey Road area Monday, March 20.

Detachment commander Sgt. Grant Simpson said no one was injured in the shooting, however, several shots were fired and hit the home.

The shooting occurred at about 4:16 a.m., and people were home at the time, confirmed police.

Simpson is asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have dashcam or surveillance video from the area, to please contact the Clearwater detachment at (250)674-2237.

Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public, as the shooting appears to be targetted.

As far as any suspects being identified, Simpson is remaining tight-lipped about that at this time.

