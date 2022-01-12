Bonnie Thomas and her son Darcy Andrew escaped from their burning home west of Salmon Arm on Switzmalph land about 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 after someone was seen running away from the house. (Contributed)

Bonnie Thomas and her son Darcy Andrew escaped from their burning home west of Salmon Arm on Switzmalph land about 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 after someone was seen running away from the house. (Contributed)

Home destroyed in fire; Salmon Arm RCMP track footprints to unconscious man 2km away

Man witnesses believe started fire flees for two kilometres, officer performs CPR for an hour

After a Salmon Arm woman and her son managed to escape from their burning home in the early hours of Jan. 8, police tracked footprints in the fresh snow leading from the house.

A GoFundMe page set up for Bonnie Thomas, who was in her home on Second Nations Road with her son Darcy Andrew, states someone set a fire in the carport.

“Fortunately, her son Darcy was awake and, after being alerted by a neighbour, was able to wake Bonnie in time for them to escape.”

The flames were extinguished by firefighters from three fire halls by 3:20 a.m., but extensive smoke and water damage left the home uninhabitable.

Bonnie Thomas, whose home was destroyed on Jan. 8. (Contributed)

Bonnie Thomas, whose home was destroyed on Jan. 8. (Contributed)

In a news release issued by Salmon Arm RCMP Jan. 10, when police arrived an officer tracked a set of footprints, following them into the thick bush behind the residence for two kilometres. The officer located an unconscious man lying in the snow and immediately started CPR. A second officer from the Kelowna Police Dog Section made his way back down to the road to help Shuswap Search and Rescue find their way to the unconscious man.

Police said the Salmon Arm officer performed CPR for an hour until the man was taken by Search and Rescue to a waiting ambulance and then airlifted to a Kelowna area hospital.

“The quick actions of the Salmon Arm members and the help from the Kelowna Police Dog Services member, and Salmon Arm Search and Rescue, averted tragedy,” said Cpl. Luiz Sardinha of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The suspect has been identified and, at last report, he remained in intensive care, police said.

As well as the house and most of its contents being destroyed, so was Bonnie Thomas’ car which was in the carport.

The GoFundMe page organized by Dorothy Argent, with help from Barb Brouwer, notes Bonnie will need support.

“A single mother, Bonnie is going to need a lot of help from the community to get back on her feet after this devastating event. Donations will be greatly appreciated!”

Read more: Woman and her son escape fire that destroyed their home west of Salmon Arm

Read more: Restoration proceeds at Salmon River delta


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireSalmon Arm

Previous story
2021 brought record whale sightings, including multiple newborns to the Salish Sea
Next story
New Canadian care home standards to emphasize fact that they are homes, not wards

Just Posted

Snow packs in East and West Kootenay are above normal. BC River Forecast Centre
Snow packs in East and West Kootenay above normal

Vernon Vipers forward Kjell Kjemhus (right) tries to poke the puck away from Cranbrook’s Tyson Dyck during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Bucks F Tyson Dyck lands on NHL Central Scouting rankings

Pictured are Abigail Betker and Bryan Fraser, coach of the women’s Avalanche volleyball team at COTR. Betker is the latest athlete to join the team. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Kimberley’s Abigail Betker to join COTR women’s Avalanche volleyball

The City of Cranbrook is requesting the province step in with a plan to manage the local urban deer population. Barry Coulter photo.
City demands province step in to manage urban deer population