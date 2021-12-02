Holidays are approaching; what packaging and wrapping can you recycle in Cranbrook?

City of Cranbrook says most wrapping paper, tissue paper can be placed in curb-side recycling carts

Many items, like cardboard boxes and some wrapping paper, can be placed in curb-side recycling carts. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The holiday season is upon us, and the City of Cranbrook is reminding residents of what they can and cannot recycle as gifts and packaging are a plenty.

Many items, like cardboard boxes and some wrapping paper, can be placed in curb-side recycling carts. Things like cellophane wrap and gift baskets cannot currently be recycled in B.C.

“Most of your holiday packaging, paper and envelopes, gift bags and tissue paper can be recycled and left in your curb-side cart,” said Katelyn Pocha, Project Manager with the City. “Wrapping paper with glitter, foil, or holographic material, along with ribbons, bows, bubble wrap and foam packing peanuts are not accepted for recycling because of the materials used in those items.”

Recycle BC and the City of Cranbrook have online guidelines for what can be recycled and what can’t. The ‘waste wizard’ on the City’s website allows residents to type in a material to see where it should be disposed of, whether that’s in your curb-side bin, the Recycle BC depot, or the landfill.

“Paper gift bags can be included with your paper recyclables,” says Recycle BC’s website. “Be sure to remove handles, metal grommets and decorations such as bows and ribbons. Similar to wrapping paper, gift bags with foil lining or non-paper decoration are not recyclable.”

Visit www.cranbrook.ca/recycling to use the ‘waste wizard’ or view a full list of acceptable items.

Garbage and recycling schedules for 2022 are also available to view on the website.

A reminder that Recycle BC has temporarily suspended glass and styrofoam collection in the East Kootenay region.

As of November 22, glass and foam packaging cannot be taken to the transfer station due to the flooding situation in the province. There is no set date for when these items will start being collected again.

Kevin Paterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services, asks residents to hold onto their glass and foam, if possible, until the service can resume.

The City also asks that during the winter months residents wait to place their recycling carts curb-side until the morning of collection. This will allow for smoother snow removal, the City says.

“Placing your carts out the morning of your collection date is important because it allows for our evening snow plow operators to do the best job possible,” Pocha said. “For the same reason, we ask residents to bring their recycling carts back in as soon as possible after they are collected.”

Carts should be placed in front of the berm, on the roadway with the wheels against the berm or curb, lid facing the street. Carts shouldn’t be placed on top of snowbanks or behind piles of snow.

To sign up for text or email collection reminders, download the Cranbrook 311 application onto your smartphone or visit their website.

READ: Recycle BC temporarily suspending glass, foam collection in East Kootenay



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.