Hit-and-run driver takes out hydrant, floods ensue

A fire hydrant on the corner of 3rd Street South and 18th Avenue was knocked askew by a hit and run driver Tuesday evening, resulting in a massive flood of water down 3rd Street. The fire department was on hand, working to divert the water away from a low-lying property on the corner until the City was able to kill the water supply to the hydrant. Jana Schultz photo

Hit-and-run driver takes out hydrant, floods ensue

