Highways maintenance contractor seeking public feedback

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting to share results of survey ahead of pre-winter public forums

The regional highways maintenance contractor is asking for feedback on services provided over the last few winter months as the season transitions into spring.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting is hoping to use the feedback to adjust and tweak future operations, if needed.

The anonymous survey has a response deadline set for 4 p.m. on April 20.

Results will be shared on the Mainroad Facebook page when the company hosts pre-winter public forums.

Mainroad is responsible for highway maintenance between Radium Hot Springs (North), Goatfel (West), Alberta (East) and the U.S. border (South).