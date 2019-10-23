An RCMP officer is pictured turning around northbound traffic from Cranbrook to Kimberley at the Echo Field Road and Highway 95A intersection. Trevor Crawley photo.

UPDATE: Highway 95A reopened between Kimberley and Cranbrook

East Kootenay Traffic Services has confirmed that Highway 95A has re-opened following a vehicle incident that left the highway closed for approximately an hour this afternoon.

The road was closed on HWY 95A between Kimberley and Cranbrook, believed to be due to a multi-vehicle accident.

According to DriveBC, an assessment was underway during the closure. The road was closed between East Leg Mennie Road and Mountainview Road. Kimberley and Cranbrook RCMP have been reached for comment.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
