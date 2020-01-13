Vehicles waiting in line just past the Airport Access Road on Highway 95A on Monday morning at about 10:30 a.m. Corey Bullock file.

Highway 95A closed between Kimberley and Cranbrook

Highway 95A is currently closed in both directions near the McPhee Bridge due to a vehicle incident. DriveBC says vehicle recovery is taking place between Airport Access Rd and Garry Rd for 0.6 km. Single lane alternating traffic is in place but expect delays.

