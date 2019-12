No detour is currently available

Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to a rock slide between Dutch Creek Road and West Side Road near Fairmont Hot Springs and Canal Flats. Louise Walters/Facebook file.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to a rock slide between Dutch Creek Road and West Side Road near Fairmont Hot Springs and Canal Flats.

DriveBC advises to watch for traffic control. There is no detour available at this time. Check in with DriveBC for updates. There is limited other information available at this time.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

