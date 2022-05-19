Highway 3 paving project set for section between Wardner, Elko

A number of highway surfaces are set for paving work this summer, including a section on Highway 3 between Wardner and Elko east of Cranbrook.

Conventional paving will be done on a 36-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Wardner Rd. to Caithness Road, along with some area side roads, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Work is expected to get underway by the summer and wrap up by October.

“As we continue our recovery from the dramatic effects of recent climate-related events, maintaining road infrastructure is more important than it’s ever been,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Resurfacing projects provide good-paying jobs, protect our vital transportation corridors and ensure people and emergency services can get where they need to go.”

All told, approximately $113 million is being invested into the 2022 paving season on 450 kilometres of southern interior highways and side roads.