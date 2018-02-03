UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 3 near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash that occurred this morning and has closed Highway 3 south of Cranbrook.

Few details are available, so far, but according to DriveBC, Highway 3 and Highway 95 and closed in both directions about 10 kilometres east of Yahk.

Westbound traffic is currently being turned around just east of the collision, while flaggers in Cranbrook are warning drivers about the road closure.

No detours are available. Estimated time the road will re-open is 6 p.m.

Previous story
Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Mainroad issues weather warning

Potential for flash freezing conditions on Friday evening, flurries expected all weekend.

UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 3 near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

RDEK warns about improperly disposed needles

Sharp needles are being found in yellow recycling bins, which is unsafe, says RDEK.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

VAST hits a home run in EA big league

Over six years, 33 staff contributed nearly 11,000 hours to secure the Kootenay West Mine Environmental Assessment (EA) approval for local mining client

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910/11

The week of January 28 – February 3

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

Most Read