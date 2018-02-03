UPDATE: One in critical condition after crash closes Highway 3 near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash that occurred this morning and has closed Highway 3 south of Cranbrook.

Few details are available, so far, but according to DriveBC, Highway 3 and Highway 95 and closed in both directions about 10 kilometres east of Yahk.

BCEHS paramedics are on the scene with four ground ambulances and one air ambulance. We will update you when more information becomes available. https://t.co/PSd9xlVUD3 — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) February 3, 2018

Westbound traffic is currently being turned around just east of the collision, while flaggers in Cranbrook are warning drivers about the road closure.

No detours are available. Estimated time the road will re-open is 6 p.m.