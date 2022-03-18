RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Highway 3 open west of Jaffray following ‘vehicle incident’

Highway 3 west of Jaffray has reopened in both directions as of 3:30 pm Friday afternoon following a vehicle incident, according to Drive BC.

At approximately 2 p.m. the highway was closed three kilometres west of Jaffray between Rosicky Rd. and Shelbourne Rd in response to the incident.

