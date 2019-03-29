Highway 3 briefly re-opened overnight to one-lane traffic; closed Friday until 2 p.m.

Highway to be shut down again to allow removal of fuel truck

Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass was re-opened for single-lane traffic on Thursday night— at least for a while.

The highway had been closed for more than a day after a fuel tanker missed a curve and crashed into the Salmo River on Wednesday night.

The incident closed the highway between Tailings Rd and Lower Wynndel Rd for 65.0 km (14 km east of Salmo to 1 km west of Creston).

The crash killed the driver, an Alberta man, and spilled what RCMP are calling a “significant” amount of fuel into the Salmo River.

The tanker was carrying diesel and gasoline. A statement from the environment ministry said the amount of fuel in the river is currently unknown.

DriveBC says the road is now open and reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

However the road will be closed again between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m Friday to allow recovery crews to pull the truck from the river..

Meanwhile, anyone trying to take the only alternate route around the closure may face hours of delay.

Drive BC has issued a travel advisory for the Kootenay Bay ferry. Drivers of cars face a two-crossing wait; drivers of commercial trucks may have to wait up to 12 hours to get across Kootenay Lake. Weight restrictions are in place due to low water. No dangerous cargo can be transported. The MV Balfour is operating in shuttle mode to accommodate high traffic volumes.

The ferry operated throughout the night to try to reduce the backlog of traffic.

DriveBC will update the ferry situation at about 9 a.m. Friday.

Previous story
At memorial, mosque shooting survivor says he forgives attacker
Next story
Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria

Just Posted

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Local Special Olympic athletes bring hardware from provincial winter games

Athletes from Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics successful at BC Winter Games

Highway 3 briefly re-opened overnight to one-lane traffic; closed Friday until 2 p.m.

Highway to be shut down again to allow removal of fuel truck

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Most Read