Highway 3/22nd Street North traffic affected next week

Highway 3 will be affected as the influent trunk main project continues into the next phase of construction starting Monday, August 16th at the intersection of 22nd Street North.

Planned utility work for the project is prompting a partial closure of Highway 3 overnight from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. Highway 3 will be reduced to only two lanes for the duration of the project.

22nd Street North will remain closed between the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Cranbrook Transfer Station while contractors complete the work.

Please slow down, watch for traffic control personnel, and obey any signage in the busy work area. Exercising extra caution in the construction zone will ensure the safety of our contractors and staff at the scene.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public and the nearby businesses impacted by the project.

Further updates and information about the project will be available at www.drivebc.ca.