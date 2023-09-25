A huge concrete pour for the Bighorn Bridge east transition pier, at Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4. (MOTI photo)

A huge concrete pour for the Bighorn Bridge east transition pier, at Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4. (MOTI photo)

Highway 1 east of Golden closed for 11 days

The closure is part of the Kicking Horse Canyon phase 4 project

The Kicking Horse Canyon portion of Highway 1 east of Golden closed at noon on Sept. 25 and will not reopen until Friday, Oct. 6 at noon.

The road is closed for the phase 4 project as it nears completion.

All through traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will be routed via Highway 93S and 95. The alternate route will add as much as one and a half hours of travel time.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, these closures are needed to complete construction activities that cannot be performed in the presence of traffic or during shorter interruptions. Crews will be focused on preparing the new westbound lanes, currently under construction, for traffic this fall.

Roadside signage will provide advance notification of the closure and direction to the alternate route. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses.

The construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits twice daily, escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods beginning at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Mountain time). Similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school.

Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

The highway will be fully open for the Thanksgiving long weekend. After Thanksgiving, travellers can expect some daytime stops and overnight closures.

“When completed this winter, this 4.8-kilometre section of narrow, winding two-lane road will be converted to a modern four-lane standard, making a safer, more reliable route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon,” stated the ministry.

Updates about delays will be available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/

READ MORE: Suspected whirling disease case threatens fish in Yoho Park

GoldenTransCanada

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear stroll through downtown Langley ends with capture
Next story
Housing, flooding, wildfires on the table as B.C. premier visits Ottawa

Just Posted

The ʔaq̓am community marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 with a sombre ceremony to remember and reflect on loved ones lost and impacted by the toxic drug crisis. Trevor Crawley photo.
Drug poisonings claim 14 lives in Cranbrook this year: BC Coroners Service

A trunk main north of Cranbrook began leaking water on Sept. 22, leaving residents in the north end of town without water for 24 hours. Lee Tengum captured the water leak on video, which is pictured in the screenshot above. A boil water advisory is still in effect for residents in the north of the city (Courtesy of Lee Tengum)
Boil water advisory still in effect in North Cranbrook

Cranbrook beer enthusiasts got to sample the suds at the Great Canadian Beer Festival, which took over Balment Park on Saturday (Sept. 23), featuring dozens of craft brews from local, regional and national breweries. Trevor Crawley photos.
Craft brews on tap at Great Canadian Beer Festival

Danick Leroux faces the opposition, in net for the Cranbrook Bucks in Trail, Friday, September 22. (Jennifer Small photo)
Bucks split opening weekend in Trail, Vernon