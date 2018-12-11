UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

UPDATE: 4:53 p.m.
DriveBC is reporting that Highway 1 betweenEast Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road is now open.
However, Highway 1 remains closed between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley Siding.
-OPEN- #BCHwy1 is now open west of #GlacierNationalPark in both directions. Expect congestion, drive with care. #GoldenBC#RevelstokeBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 12, 2018
———-
UPDATE:4:45 pm
Highway 1 is also closed in both directions between Camp Creek Road and Three Valley Siding for 4.8 km about 20 km west of Revelstoke. DriveBC will have an update at 5 p.m.
The Trans-Canada also remains closed between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road.
Currently scene pic.twitter.com/kkuKMxBAZ2
— Ranjit Durka (@ranjit_durka) December 12, 2018
———
Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.
The highway is closed between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon Road.
RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass
DriveBC estimates the time of reopening is about 4:30 p.m.
Traffic is backed up in both directions by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke.
There is no detour available.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.