Speed a factor in fatal crash of 3 young hockey players in Surrey: police

The three teens, ages 16 and 17, were killed when their vehicle hit a tree in the early hours of Aug. 21

A moment after a teenage girl dropped off flowers and a personalized note Monday afternoon, a beam of light filtered through the tree branches where Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed early Saturday morning. The loss has been felt across the City of Surrey and North American hockey community. (Aaron Hinks photo)

High speed was a factor in the early morning crash that killed three young hockey players on Aug. 21 in Surrey, police say.

“Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision,” read a Surrey RCMP release sent Friday morning.

“The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) are continuing to investigate, working cooperatively with the BC Coroner’s Service.”

Further information is not expected to be released by Surrey RCMP.

The entire community has been greatly impacted by the loss of these three young men, said Sergeant Elenore Sturko. Our thoughts remain with their friends and family during this difficult time.

It was just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 that emergency crews were called to the 16000-block of 104 Avenue after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said when crews arrived Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) have been working to determine the cause of the crash.

The blue Ford Focus RS involved in the crash belongs to Magnuson, or his family, the Now-Leader has learned, but police won’t reveal who was driving it at the time.

Investigators are also not commenting about the use of seatbelts in the vehicle that morning.

The day after the crash, the base of the tree where the teens had crashed was the site of a makeshift memorial, lined with flowers and hockey sticks.

All three boys recently played with Delta Hockey Academy before moving to junior hockey.

In the 2019-2020 season, Magnuson played 34 games with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15s. He registered 12 goals and 14 assists. The following season, he played five games with the academy’s U17 prep team, scoring each a goal and an assist.

Sharma, 16, was signed with Langley Rivermen of the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL).

The Now-Leader profiled Reimer, 16, earlier this year just before he headed to Alberta for a training camp for the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Jerseys of Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson hang at the entrance to Delta Hockey Academy’s home rink, Planet Ice in North Delta, where the three Surrey-area hockey players trained in recent years. The teens died in a car crash in Fraser Heights early Saturday, Aug. 21. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The loss is being felt across the hockey community both locally and beyond.

The Vancouver Canucks shared its condolences online, as did the National Hockey League.

“The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families of junior hockey players Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday,” the NHL tweeted.

“Rest in peace boys.”

A group of friends started a GoFundMe for Parker, Ronin and Caleb a couple days after the crash, with a goal of $50,000. It has since surpassed that, raising more than $58,000 from 519 donors.

Funds will be going to the families and will help with funeral costs and expenses.

Ronin’s funeral service is planned for Saturday (Aug. 28) at 9:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

– With files from Tom Zillich and Aaron Hinks



