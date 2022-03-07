Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze at a heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

The home at 434 Lakeshore Drive exploded around 1:45 p.m.

The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House collapsed within 20 minutes of the fire starting. Some time later the entire home collapsed onto itself.

Neighbours on scene said they heard a loud explosion just before the fire started. One witness said it sounded like a bomb went off.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, city bylaws confirmed.

A corner portion of the neighbouring apartment building beside the house has also caught fire. Penticton fire crews are making good progress in getting the fires out. But the apartment residents are still currently evacuated.

