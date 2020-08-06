The intersection at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue was the busiest intersection for crashes in 2019. 41 collisions in that spot were reported to ICBC last year, nine of which resulted in fatalities. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Here were the worst Cranbrook intersections for crashes in 2019

There were over 1,300 crashes reported to ICBC last year

It won’t come as a surprise to most Cranbrook folks that the busiest intersection for crashes last year was in the middle of town at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue.

According to the ICBC database, 41 car crashes occurred at the main highway intersection in 2019. 11 of the 41 crashes resulted in fatalities.

The second busiest intersection for collisions in Cranbrook last year was near the intersection of the iconic Cranbrook arches; the turning lane at King Street and 9th Avenue. There were 14 crashes reported in that intersection last year, nine of which resulted in fatalities.

Another intersection notorious for collisions is the highway intersection at Hwy 95A, Mission Road and Theatre Road. Nine crashes were reported last year at this intersection.

Other busy intersections for collisions include 10th Avenue and Baker Street, 6th Street and Cranbrook Street, and Cranbrook Street North and Van Horse Street North.

In total, there were 1,364 collisions reported to ICBC last year in Cranbrook. 489 of them were single vehicle, while 311 were listed as ‘undetermined’. 272 crashes were caused by side impact and 155 were rear end collisions.

Over the past five years, there have been a total of 6,960 crashes in Cranbrook that were reported to ICBC. Of those crashes, the busiest intersection remains the same at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue with a total of 200 crashes.

The worst intersection in Kimberley for collisions is at Mark St. and Wallinger Avenue holds, with 13 collisions for the years 2015 through 2019

Just out of town, Highway 95A and Thomason Rd. had 11 collisions.

Next is Ross Street and Wallinger Avenue with ten crashes.

READ MORE: ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

READ MORE: Traffic lights installed at Theatre Rd/Hwy 95A intersection


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19
Next story
Body changes, lost progress: mental hurdles face gym-goers as facilities reopen

Just Posted

Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

A memorial disc golf tour of the East Kootenay

This past weekend, a few friends and I embarked on a weekend… Continue reading

Here were the worst Cranbrook intersections for crashes in 2019

There were over 1,300 crashes reported to ICBC last year

Cranbrook’s Neil Cook awarded Order of B.C.

Cranbrook resident Neil Cook has been awarded the province’s highest honour, the… Continue reading

Construction for multi-use indoor facility underway

Construction has broken ground for a multi-use indoor sports facility in Cranbrook… Continue reading

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

Most Read