Here were the worst Cranbrook intersections for crashes in 2019

There were over 1,300 crashes reported to ICBC last year

The intersection at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue was the busiest intersection for crashes in 2019. 41 collisions in that spot were reported to ICBC last year, nine of which resulted in fatalities. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

It won’t come as a surprise to most Cranbrook folks that the busiest intersection for crashes last year was in the middle of town at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue.

According to the ICBC database, 41 car crashes occurred at the main highway intersection in 2019. 11 of the 41 crashes resulted in fatalities.

The second busiest intersection for collisions in Cranbrook last year was near the intersection of the iconic Cranbrook arches; the turning lane at King Street and 9th Avenue. There were 14 crashes reported in that intersection last year, nine of which resulted in fatalities.

Another intersection notorious for collisions is the highway intersection at Hwy 95A, Mission Road and Theatre Road. Nine crashes were reported last year at this intersection.

Other busy intersections for collisions include 10th Avenue and Baker Street, 6th Street and Cranbrook Street, and Cranbrook Street North and Van Horse Street North.

In total, there were 1,364 collisions reported to ICBC last year in Cranbrook. 489 of them were single vehicle, while 311 were listed as ‘undetermined’. 272 crashes were caused by side impact and 155 were rear end collisions.

Over the past five years, there have been a total of 6,960 crashes in Cranbrook that were reported to ICBC. Of those crashes, the busiest intersection remains the same at Theatre Road and Victoria Avenue with a total of 200 crashes.

The worst intersection in Kimberley for collisions is at Mark St. and Wallinger Avenue holds, with 13 collisions for the years 2015 through 2019

Just out of town, Highway 95A and Thomason Rd. had 11 collisions.

Next is Ross Street and Wallinger Avenue with ten crashes.

