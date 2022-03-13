Elk at north end of Pitt Lake. (Contributed)

Elk at north end of Pitt Lake. (Contributed)

B.C. video shows reintroduced elk are thriving

Herd makes another appearance in social media

A aerial video of a small herd of elk that were re-introduced into the Upper Pitt River in the Lower Mainland shows they appear to be thriving.

The Roosevelt Elk have become an occasional target for photographers, and some captivating images are showing up in social media again.

Ralph van Woerden shot some video of the herd crossing the river and posted it to the Facebook page Good Life in Chilliwack on Wednesday night.

A group of 23 animals was relocated from the Sunshine Coast into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005, as the Environment Ministry attempted to bring back a population that had been wiped out by over hunting in the early 1900s.

A decade later, the herd had tripled in size. Elk generally life 12-15 years in the wild, so the original elk have by now likely passed, leaving their healthy offspring.

Their numbers recovered enough that the Environment Ministry allowed a small hunt in 2015, with two tickets on a limited entry draw, and two bulls for the Katzie First Nation.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the Conservation Officer Service said they actively patrol the area to protect the animals from unlawful harvest, and they are still known to be a healthy herd. He said the COs take a vested interest.

“Our first priority is to protect them for future generations, First Nations, and resident hunters,” he said, adding that the animals have cultural and ceremonial significance for First Nations. Hunter said doing enforcement in the area is enjoyable work, because they live in pristine wilderness at the north end of the Pitt Lake Drainage.

But that doesn’t keep the animals from coming to town.

READ ALSO: Elk making themselves at home in Maple Ridge

In the summer of 2013 the elk were spotted by photographers in Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway, and they have been seen in the Albion area.

READ ALSO: Early polar bear swim for elk at Pitt Lake

Two year ago a gang was photographed crossing Pitt Lake.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsWildlife

Previous story
B.C. safety advisory issued about installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters

Just Posted

“Melting Watch At The Moment Of First Explosion,” by Salvador Dali.
The Clock: A cruel bully, or kind and loving master?

The Vernon Vipers entertain the Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL Sunday afternoon action at Kal Tire Place Sunday, March 13. Game time is 2 p.m. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers host Cranbrook

Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis, Chrissie Crowley and Zakk Cormier are pictured at soundcheck at the Key City Theatre, a few hours before their 7:30 concert, Saturday, March 12.
Celtic supergroup Coíg back onstage at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook

Team Buchy battling Team Craig at the 2022 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship at the Kimberley Curling Club. Paul Rodgers photos.
2022 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship underway in Kimberley