Baker Street in downtown Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Helen Barron appointed to lead Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce

A familiar face is stepping up to lead the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Helen Barron, who had been working with the organization as the membership coordinator, has been hired on to take on the role of Executive Director, which was announced last week during a chamber function.

“We are very excited to be able to promote Helen to the position of Executive Director,” said Chamber President Jason Fast, in an email to Chamber members. “Helen has been with the Chamber for the past 10 months and she has shown that she is very adept at listening to and attending to our members’ needs.”

Barron’s background includes 16 years of experience working in sales, marketing, communications, process management and not-for-profit managmenet.

Since beginning her career with the Chamber in May 2019, Barron has established local partersnips with local memberships and created opportunities for the Chamber to support the local business climate.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property
Next story
UPDATE: Son, 5, dies in hospital after crash that killed dad, older son on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Helen Barron appointed to lead Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce

A familiar face is stepping up to lead the Cranbrook Chamber of… Continue reading

City issues reminder on prohibited areas for dogs

The city is asking residents to keep dogs off sports fields, playgrounds… Continue reading

Local archery athletes place in 2020 BC Winter Games

Cranbrook and Sparwood archers bring home bronze, silver medals.

Cranbrook cull comes to an end: Eight deer the result

Cranbrook’s latest deer cull operations have come to an end, with the… Continue reading

?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

A lockdown of buildings out at the ?aq’am community was lifted without… Continue reading

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Shuswap boy wins hockey stick from NHL hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Most Read