Helen Barron appointed to lead Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce

A familiar face is stepping up to lead the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Helen Barron, who had been working with the organization as the membership coordinator, has been hired on to take on the role of Executive Director, which was announced last week during a chamber function.

“We are very excited to be able to promote Helen to the position of Executive Director,” said Chamber President Jason Fast, in an email to Chamber members. “Helen has been with the Chamber for the past 10 months and she has shown that she is very adept at listening to and attending to our members’ needs.”

Barron’s background includes 16 years of experience working in sales, marketing, communications, process management and not-for-profit managmenet.

Since beginning her career with the Chamber in May 2019, Barron has established local partersnips with local memberships and created opportunities for the Chamber to support the local business climate.