Heavy snowfall temperature drop to hit East Kootenay Monday: Mainroad

An arctic front will be moving through the East Kootenay from Monday, Feb. 20 through Tuesday, Feb. 21 according to Mainroad’s meteorological service, with the scattered rain and snow showers the area’s had expected to turn to snow as temperatures plummet.

The forecast is calling for total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres, with highest levels at elevations above 1500 metres.

Temperatures are also expected to drop with lows falling to below -16 degrees starting Tuesday night and lasting throughout the week.

“The very cold weather following the snowfall could lead to the formation of compact conditions, especially on side roads,” Mainroad said in a release.

“Motorists should expect compact conditions for the foreseeable future, until ambient temperatures rise sufficiently for the appropriate use of de-icing chemicals.”

In anticipation of this upcoming weather event, Mainroad has been preparing area highways by applying anti-icing chemicals including liquid brine and ask that motorists give their equipment plenty of space.

They will continue with plowing operations and applying anti-icing chemicals and abrasive materials to roadways until roads are back to a safe standard.

Mainroad recommends avoiding unnecessary travel until highways are clear, but if you must go out it is important to drive with caution, be mindful of conditions and be prepared for weather-induced delays.

You can follow Mainroad on Facebook and Twitter for further updates and always check drivebc.ca for road conditions and traffic cameras before departing.



