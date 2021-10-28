Heavy rainfall expected for Elk Valley, heaviest downpour to hit Fernie

Fernie is expected to received 50 to 70 mm of rain between Thursday and midday Friday

A rainfall warning has been issued for Elk Valley.

According to Environment Canada, the valley can expect heavy rain Thursday night through midday Friday.

The heaviest amount of rain is expected to fall near Fernie, reaching 50 to 70 mm levels for the city. The overall rainfall amount is expected to be between 30 to 50 mm for the rest of the region.

“A frontal system pushing across BC will spread rain to Elk Valley this morning. Rainfall rate will intensify this evening over the whole region. Heaviest rain is expected to fall near Fernie tonight. Rain will taper off near noon Friday as the front exits the region,” a statement from Environment Canada said.

Heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the government website warns.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm, it says.

