Heavy police presence on King St. Thursday evening

There was a heavy police presence near the Knights Hall on King St. Thursday evening.

At approximately8:30 pm, police advised that the 400 block was closed due to an “active police incident” and requested the public to avoid the area.

Four police vehicles were on scene, with another parked on Briar Ave. across from Pop Price Park.

More information to come.

While unknown if related to the incident, police had received multiple reports of a dangerous driver in a white Nissan Murano last seen eastbound on Cranbrook St. N.

However, by 10 p.m., police said the vehicle had been located and asked any witnesses to the driving incidents to call the RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.

