Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)

Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)

Heather Serafini recognized as Area B volunteer of the year

Serafini was presented with a gift in Grasmere on August 24

Heather Serafini has been officially recognized for her selfless dedication to the community.

Named as the Regional District of East Kootenays (RDEK), Area B volunteer of the year, Serafini has devoted countless hours at the provincial and federal levels, the local South Country Craft and Critters 4-H Club, as well as the East Kootenay District. From speaking competitions to bottle drives, community meals to the district summer camp at Rock Lake, Heather’s organizational talents have been put to good and frequent use.

“Heather truly gives her whole heart to her community and has been instrumental in organizing dozens of programs for youth and their families in our area. There are few who have been untouched by her kindness” said Area B Director, Stan Doehle in an RDEK release.

Serafini was presented with a gift on behalf of the RDEK at a special event at Pioneer Hall in Grasmere on August 24.

READ MORE: Todd Weselake awarded Volunteer of the Year for RDEK Area A


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

volunteers

Previous story
Local advocates to mark International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day
Next story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women

Just Posted

Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)
Heather Serafini recognized as Area B volunteer of the year

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Police investigating after cyclist injured in vehicle collision

Last year’s event marking International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day was held at the former ANKORS office location, which included a wall memorializing those who have been lost to the toxic drug crisis. Trevor Crawley file photo.
Local advocates to mark International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day

Frank Lento was a trustee and chair at SD5 for 15 years. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Frank Lento to retire from school board