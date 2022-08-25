Heather Serafini recognized as Area B volunteer of the year

Stan Doehle and Heather Serafini at an award ceremony in Grasmere on August 24. (Image courtesy of RDEK)

Heather Serafini has been officially recognized for her selfless dedication to the community.

Named as the Regional District of East Kootenays (RDEK), Area B volunteer of the year, Serafini has devoted countless hours at the provincial and federal levels, the local South Country Craft and Critters 4-H Club, as well as the East Kootenay District. From speaking competitions to bottle drives, community meals to the district summer camp at Rock Lake, Heather’s organizational talents have been put to good and frequent use.

“Heather truly gives her whole heart to her community and has been instrumental in organizing dozens of programs for youth and their families in our area. There are few who have been untouched by her kindness” said Area B Director, Stan Doehle in an RDEK release.

Serafini was presented with a gift on behalf of the RDEK at a special event at Pioneer Hall in Grasmere on August 24.

