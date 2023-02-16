Remis Jankauskas, left, and Trent Pickford of CM Heating move a heat pump into place while working on a home’s HVAC system Friday, July 15, 2022, in Woodinville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald) Remis Jankauskas, left, and Trent Pickford of CM Heating move a heat pump into place while working on a home’s HVAC system Friday, July 15, 2022, in Woodinville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Heat pump retrofit rebate still available in RDEK electoral areas

Rural residents in the East Kootenay interested in having a more energy efficient heating system in their homes may be eligible for a rebate through a program being offered by the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK).

“The Electoral Area Heat Pump Rebate Program supports existing homes in the rural parts of the RDEK to become more energy efficient by switching from fossil fuel-based heating to electric air source heat pumps,” said RDEK Community Energy Manager Megan Lohmann.

Twenty $750 rebates are available for heat pump retrofits completed through a participating contractor.

“It is important to note that this program is open to eligible residents in the RDEK’s Electoral Areas and does not apply to municipal residents. Anyone living in a municipality should reach out to their municipality to inquire about what kinds of programs may be available to them,” adds Lohmann.

This rebate is in addition to current Federal and Provincial rebates available for heat pump retrofits.

The Electoral Area Heat Pump Rebate Program is part of the RDEK’s ongoing commitment to support residents in becoming more energy efficient and will remain available until all of the rebates have been claimed.

To learn more about the Program, including the eligibility requirements and participating local contractors, visit www.rdek.bc.ca and search “Heat Pump”.

Heat pump retrofit rebate still available in RDEK electoral areas

