(Black Press Media files)

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

The federal government is adding more restrictions on how opioids can be marketed in Canada.

The move, announced Monday, comes as the country has seen more than 9,000 overdose-related deaths between January 2016 and June 2018.

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses.

B.C. has been the province hardest hit by the crisis: in 2018 alone, 1,489 died as a result of overdoses, with fentanyl to blame for 85 per cent of the deaths.

The new Health Canada guidelines state that all pamphlets, ads and marketing materials for opioids sold in Canada must only contain federally-approved statements.

The statements must all come verbatim from the Health Canada authorized product monogram and “convey the benefits and risks of opioids in a balanced way.”

The new rules apply to all Class B opioids equal to or stronger than morphine.

The announcement coincided with the launch of an online portal to stop the “illegal marketing of drugs and devices,” and months after Health Canada began requiring warning stickers on opioid prescriptions

READ MORE: Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

READ MORE: B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

“I am deeply concerned by the ongoing opioid crisis, which is affecting Canadians from all walks of life. I recognize that advertising can influence the prescribing practices of health care professionals,” said federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

“Today’s announcement will help us to ensure that health professionals are getting only factual information about these products, so that they can provide the best possible support to their patients.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COTR receives funding to enhance college experience
Next story
Man found guilty of murdering Calgary CFL football player

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice winless on final road trip

The Ice were downed by the Red Deer Rebels and Edmonton Oil Kings on their last trip of the season

COTR receives funding to enhance college experience

Columbia Basin Trust provides $ 6 million to support College of the Rockies and Selkirk College

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Activities for the dog days of winter

Rotary, JCI proposed new trail for Cranbrook park

The Idlewild Ridge Trail will be a 365-metre long paved pathway that will take its users along the top of the ridge on the lake’s north side.

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Watch: Connor Foote and Ed King on stage at Locals Coffeehouse (and photo gallery of all performers)

The penultimate Locals Coffeehouse — the popular Cranbrook concert series — was… Continue reading

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Most Read