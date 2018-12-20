Edible marijuana baked treats are shown in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The federal government has released a list of proposed rules for edible cannabis products in Canada as it prepares to add edibles to the list of legal pot products by next fall. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

The federal government has released a list of proposed rules for edible cannabis products in Canada as it prepares to add them to the list of legal pot products by next fall.

The draft regulations propose a set of hard caps on the amount of THC that could be in any package, depending on the product.

READ MORE: Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Restrictions would be placed on ingredients that would make edible cannabis more appealing to children, such as sweeteners or colourants, or adding ingredients like nicotine that could encourage consumption.

Similar restrictions are proposed for topical products and cannabis extracts, and manufacturers would be prohibited from making any claims about health benefits or nutrition on their labels.

All packaging would have to be child-resistant and display the standard cannabis symbol with a health warning message.

Ottawa is gathering public input on these proposed rules until Feb. 20.

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press

