Pictured is the hazardous waste depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station. The building is closed until further notice following a break-in that caused extensive damage and safety concerns. (RDEK)

Hazardous waste depot at Cranbrook Transfer Station closed following break-in

Vandals caused extensive damage to interior and exterior of building: RDEK

The Household Hazardous Waste Depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station is closed until further notice following a break-in and vandalism on the evening of Wednesday, May 4, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) reports.

“Vandals cut through the fence, stole items from the site, kicked in the doors on the hazardous waste depot and caused extensive damage inside the building,” said Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager. “While the rest of the Transfer Station remains open, we have had to close the hazardous waste depot until clean up and repairs are complete and new doors can be installed.”

The RDEK says that the transfer station has been the target of repeat break-ins in recent months.

Patterson says that this specific break-in to the hazardous waste depot is particularly concerning considering the risk to safety.

“There are all kinds of different toxic products stored within that small facility and it is not only reckless, but dangerous for thieves to break in and smash the containers,” Patterson said.

The Transfer Station wasn’t the only RDEK facility targeted, the district says, adding that thieves also broke into the Central Subregion Landfill overnight May 5th.

“RDEK staff are on site with RCMP this morning to determine the extent of the theft,” the regional district said. “While it is still too early to determine when the hazardous waste depot will reopen, the RDEK is working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible to restore full access to the public.”

